Left Menu

India's Aviation Future: 7th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit Signals Transformation

The 7th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit, held in Pune, highlighted initiatives to integrate helicopters and small aircraft into India's aviation ecosystem. The event emphasized safety, regional connectivity, and technological advancements, while Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu introduced policies for regulatory oversight and digitization to boost efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:55 IST
India's Aviation Future: 7th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit Signals Transformation
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo Credit: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, teaming up with the Maharashtra government, Pawan Hans, and FICCI, hosted the 7th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit in Pune. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu led the event, with State Minister Murlidhar Mohol as Guest of Honour.

In a pivotal address, Union Minister Kinjarapu unveiled a vision for the future of aviation, highlighting helicopters and small aircraft as central to a modern aviation landscape. He discussed regulatory reforms, including a new Helicopter Directorate under DGCA, aimed at boosting efficiency and safety measures. The launch of digital platforms like the Heli Sewa Portal was praised for enhancing transparency.

The summit was significant in awarding RCS UDAN helicopter routes, emphasizing a strong safety culture as a priority. Minister Kinjarapu emphasized that safety should dominate the sector's values, reflecting government commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. MoS Mohol presented initiatives focusing on sustainable aviation, including green fuels and advanced air traffic systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025