India's Aviation Future: 7th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit Signals Transformation
The 7th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit, held in Pune, highlighted initiatives to integrate helicopters and small aircraft into India's aviation ecosystem. The event emphasized safety, regional connectivity, and technological advancements, while Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu introduced policies for regulatory oversight and digitization to boost efficiency.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation, teaming up with the Maharashtra government, Pawan Hans, and FICCI, hosted the 7th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit in Pune. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu led the event, with State Minister Murlidhar Mohol as Guest of Honour.
In a pivotal address, Union Minister Kinjarapu unveiled a vision for the future of aviation, highlighting helicopters and small aircraft as central to a modern aviation landscape. He discussed regulatory reforms, including a new Helicopter Directorate under DGCA, aimed at boosting efficiency and safety measures. The launch of digital platforms like the Heli Sewa Portal was praised for enhancing transparency.
The summit was significant in awarding RCS UDAN helicopter routes, emphasizing a strong safety culture as a priority. Minister Kinjarapu emphasized that safety should dominate the sector's values, reflecting government commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. MoS Mohol presented initiatives focusing on sustainable aviation, including green fuels and advanced air traffic systems.
