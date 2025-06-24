Left Menu

President Murmu's Momentous Return to Gorakhpur: AIIMS Convocation & AYUSH University Inauguration

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Gorakhpur for AIIMS's first convocation and inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's inaugural AYUSH University. Her visit, the fourth to Gorakhpur in seven years, underscores growing healthcare advancements in Uttar Pradesh, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:00 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Gorakhpur on June 30 to participate in the inaugural convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the city, as announced by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO). This marks the President's fourth visit to Gorakhpur over the past seven years, following an invitation by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The CMO further disclosed that President Murmu plans to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University in Pipri, Bhathat, on July 1 during her two-day visit. Her itinerary also includes a visit to the Gorakhnath Temple to offer prayers to Mahayogi Gorakhnath. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed in April that AIIMS Gorakhpur is making significant strides in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective of a developed India by enhancing the region's healthcare services.

Yogi emphasized, "AIIMS Gorakhpur is advancing on the path of development; it stands as a point of pride. It's strategically located in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and I am optimistic about its potential to contribute to Prime Minister Modi's vision by integrating healthcare with India's developmental objectives." During a visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan' at AIIMS Gorakhpur, an initiative developed at Rs 44 crore through Power Grid Corporation of India's CSR. This facility will provide accommodation for patients and families attending AIIMS for medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

