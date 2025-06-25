Left Menu

HDB Financial Services Enters Market with Rs 12,500 Crore IPO

HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has raised Rs 3,369 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public IPO. The company offers a combination of fresh equity share issues and an Offer For Sale valued at Rs 12,500 crore. This move follows RBI's mandate for NBFCs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:42 IST
HDB Financial Services Enters Market with Rs 12,500 Crore IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, announced on Tuesday that it has raised Rs 3,369 crore from anchor investors, setting the stage for its initial public offering (IPO) aimed at public subscription. The financial services firm will open its IPO from June 25 to June 27, offering shares priced between Rs 700 and Rs 740.

Top investors participating in the anchor round include Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and SBI MF, among others. The IPO, valued at Rs 12,500 crore, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and a Rs 10,000 crore Offer For Sale (OFS) by its parent, HDFC Bank.

The company's IPO marks one of the largest in recent years following Hyundai's multi-billion issue. HDB Financial plans to strengthen its capital base with the proceeds, adhering to the RBI's directive for NBFCs to list. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on July 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025