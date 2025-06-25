Left Menu

Delhi Govt Announces Reforms for Kanwar Yatra to Enhance Transparency and Aid

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced significant reforms for the Kanwar Yatra, replacing the tender-based system with Direct Benefit Transfer. The new policy aims to ensure transparency and dignified services for Kanwariyas, with grant aid, infrastructure improvements, and a streamlined approval process for organizing committees.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a striking move ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled pivotal policy changes aimed at streamlining services for the annual pilgrimage. Addressing the media, she proclaimed the Delhi Cabinet's approval for reforms to ensure Kanwariyas, or Shiva devotees, receive enhanced and transparent service.

Key among the changes is the shift from the corruption-prone tender system to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for Kanwar committees. Gupta emphasized that only registered committees meeting specific criteria will qualify for government grants. The classification of camps based on size and operational days will decide the grant range, from Rs 50,000 to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh.

To further boost efficiency, 50% of the grants will be delivered in advance, with the remainder post-verified submission of documents. An inter-departmental coordination led by the Revenue Secretary will ensure smooth operations across the festival. Meanwhile, a new 'Mukhyamantri Dharmik Utsav Smiti' body and a swift single-window clearance system under DMs promise more organized festival management.

