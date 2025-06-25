Union Ministers Condemn Emergency as 'Blot on Indian Democracy'

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel on Wednesday condemned the Congress and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for imposing the Emergency 50 years ago, describing it as a 'blot on Indian democracy.' He expressed shame at calling India the mother of democracy due to the 'actions of one person' during that period.

Baghel highlighted the lack of internal or external crises at the time, attributing the move solely to a constitutional crisis when Gandhi's election was declared void. His comments also covered the suppression of people's rights and press freedom, underscoring the lasting negative impact on India's democratic history.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that the Emergency represented the 'biggest blot' in independent India's history. Both ministers urged citizens to pledge against the recurrence of such a day, known as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' when the nation should commemorate this chapter as a cautionary tale.

(With inputs from agencies.)