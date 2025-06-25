Left Menu

Galaxy Health Unveils 'Marvel' Insurance with Wellness Incentives

Galaxy Health Insurance launches 'Marvel', offering wellness incentives and digital credits, backed by TVS Group and Star Health founder V Jagannathan. The plan aims to encourage healthy living among policyholders. Partnering with Policybazaar, the product ensures accessibility and innovation in the Indian insurance market.

Updated: 25-06-2025 16:15 IST
Galaxy Health Unveils 'Marvel' Insurance with Wellness Incentives
  • India

Galaxy Health Insurance has introduced a groundbreaking product, 'Marvel', which integrates wellness incentives along with digital wallet credits for policyholders. This innovative offering comes with the robust backing of industry giants, including the diversified conglomerate TVS Group and V Jagannathan, the founder of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

The unveiling of Galaxy 'Marvel' is a significant milestone following the launch of the company's previous product, 'Promise', in October 2024. Managing Director and CEO G Srinivasan emphasized Galaxy's commitment to delivering affordable and accessible customer-centric insurance solutions, while fostering long-lasting relationships with clients.

Partnering with insurance distributor Policybazaar, Galaxy Health Insurance has ensured widespread accessibility of 'Marvel' across India. With an expansive agent network, the company is well-positioned to deliver this innovative product to regions including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

