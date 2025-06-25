CBSE Introduces Biannual Class 10 Board Exams Starting 2026
Starting in 2026, CBSE will hold Class 10 board exams twice a year, with students required to take the first test and the second being optional. Results will be announced in April and June. Despite dual exam phases, internal assessments will occur only once.
In a landmark move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin conducting Class 10 board exams twice annually from 2026, as announced by Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Tuesday.
Under the newly approved guidelines, participation in the first exam phase will be compulsory for all students, while the second phase is non-mandatory. The results for the initial phase will be released in April, and the optional second phase results will follow in June.
Despite the biannual exam schedule, CBSE will maintain a single internal assessment for Class 10 students, regardless of their participation in both exam phases. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
