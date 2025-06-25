CBSE Introduces Biannual Class 10 Board Exams Starting 2026

In a landmark move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin conducting Class 10 board exams twice annually from 2026, as announced by Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Tuesday.

Under the newly approved guidelines, participation in the first exam phase will be compulsory for all students, while the second phase is non-mandatory. The results for the initial phase will be released in April, and the optional second phase results will follow in June.

Despite the biannual exam schedule, CBSE will maintain a single internal assessment for Class 10 students, regardless of their participation in both exam phases. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)