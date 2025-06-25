Left Menu

Ferrari Sets Sail with Revolutionary Hypersail: Fusion of Racing and Innovation

Ferrari announced its entrance into sailing with the Hypersail project, led by yachtsman Giovanni Soldini. This innovative yacht, the world's first 100-foot monohull with a foil on the keel, is scheduled to launch in 2026, merging Ferrari's racing heritage with cutting-edge technology, while ensuring energy self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:22 IST
Ferrari Sets Sail with Revolutionary Hypersail: Fusion of Racing and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ferrari has embarked on a new venture in the realm of sailing, unveiling its Hypersail project spearheaded by veteran Italian yachtsman Giovanni Soldini. The venture was announced on Wednesday, showcasing a blend of traditional racing excellence with modern technological advancements.

The ambitious project features a groundbreaking, 100-foot monohull ocean racing yacht designed by the renowned French naval architect Guillaume Verdier. Unique for its foil-equipped keel, the yacht is slated for a 2026 launch in Italy. Ferrari Chairman John Elkann noted the vessel aligns with Ferrari's legacy, evoking the spirit of the company's acclaimed hypercars, such as their Le Mans-winning models.

This advanced prototype aims to be energy self-sufficient and will undergo a comprehensive testing phase before debuting on the water. Although no specific competitions have been targeted, the yacht's development continues with a dedicated team and influences from the sportscar line. America's Cup involvement has been ruled out, underlining Ferrari's desire for unregulated innovation. Financial investments have been prudently planned, ensuring the project remains fiscally responsible.

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025