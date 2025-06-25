Ferrari Sets Sail with Revolutionary Hypersail: Fusion of Racing and Innovation

Ferrari has embarked on a new venture in the realm of sailing, unveiling its Hypersail project spearheaded by veteran Italian yachtsman Giovanni Soldini. The venture was announced on Wednesday, showcasing a blend of traditional racing excellence with modern technological advancements.

The ambitious project features a groundbreaking, 100-foot monohull ocean racing yacht designed by the renowned French naval architect Guillaume Verdier. Unique for its foil-equipped keel, the yacht is slated for a 2026 launch in Italy. Ferrari Chairman John Elkann noted the vessel aligns with Ferrari's legacy, evoking the spirit of the company's acclaimed hypercars, such as their Le Mans-winning models.

This advanced prototype aims to be energy self-sufficient and will undergo a comprehensive testing phase before debuting on the water. Although no specific competitions have been targeted, the yacht's development continues with a dedicated team and influences from the sportscar line. America's Cup involvement has been ruled out, underlining Ferrari's desire for unregulated innovation. Financial investments have been prudently planned, ensuring the project remains fiscally responsible.