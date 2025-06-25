EU's Green Boost: New State Aid Rules to Accelerate Carbon Neutral Projects

The European Commission unveiled new regulations on Wednesday to simplify the process for businesses to obtain state aid aimed at cutting carbon emissions and transitioning to green initiatives. Heavy industries will also benefit from temporary electricity price relief, according to the Commission's announcement.

The newly introduced rules, effective until 2030, are part of the Commission's Clean Industrial Deal. They aim to bolster European industries, enabling them to compete more effectively with their U.S. and Chinese counterparts while encouraging them to remain in Europe.

Pension funds, insurers, and other private investors will find it simpler to co-invest in green projects under the new framework, which permits various forms of state support, including grants, tax benefits, and loan subsidies. The changes emphasize the state's role as a strategic investor in Europe's green future, said Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera.

