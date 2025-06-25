IndusInd Bank Shines in Digital Payments Excellence

IndusInd Bank has been honored with the Digital Payments Award 2023-24 by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. The bank achieved third position among private sector banks for its exceptional performance in digital payments during the fiscal year 2023-24.

The awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. IndusInd Bank's achievement of 120% of its digital transaction target underscores its commitment to digital innovation and customer-centric solutions.

The bank's flagship app, INDIE, and its robust digital platform have positioned IndusInd at the forefront of digital banking in India, processing millions of transactions seamlessly and supporting the nation's digital transformation journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)