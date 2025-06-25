Europe's Green Push: New State Aid Rules to Revitalize Industries

The European Commission unveiled new state aid rules on Wednesday designed to facilitate businesses in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to green projects. Heavy industries, such as chemicals and cement makers, will also benefit from temporary power price relief. These changes are part of the Clean Industrial Deal aimed at bolstering Europe's competitiveness against U.S. and Chinese firms, encouraging industries to remain in Europe.

The state aid, valid until December 2030, includes direct grants, tax advantages, and subsidized interest on loans, with amounts up to 200 million euros per project. The aim is to boost renewable energy, low carbon fuels, and investment aid schemes. However, industry representatives, like Eurometaux, argue more is needed to address regulatory complexities.

While the new framework is welcomed for its decarbonization support, figures like Eurometaux Director General James Watson say it lacks the promised prosperity and competitiveness. The focus remains on ensuring the development of a sustainable metals sector, with strategic state investments paving the way for future resiliency and climate ambition.

