Left Menu

Europe's Green Push: New State Aid Rules to Revitalize Industries

The European Commission has introduced new state aid rules to support green projects and provide temporary power price relief for heavy industries till 2030. Despite the initiative, industry bodies, such as Eurometaux, express concerns about regulatory complexity and insufficient measures to help businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:03 IST
Europe's Green Push: New State Aid Rules to Revitalize Industries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission unveiled new state aid rules on Wednesday designed to facilitate businesses in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to green projects. Heavy industries, such as chemicals and cement makers, will also benefit from temporary power price relief. These changes are part of the Clean Industrial Deal aimed at bolstering Europe's competitiveness against U.S. and Chinese firms, encouraging industries to remain in Europe.

The state aid, valid until December 2030, includes direct grants, tax advantages, and subsidized interest on loans, with amounts up to 200 million euros per project. The aim is to boost renewable energy, low carbon fuels, and investment aid schemes. However, industry representatives, like Eurometaux, argue more is needed to address regulatory complexities.

While the new framework is welcomed for its decarbonization support, figures like Eurometaux Director General James Watson say it lacks the promised prosperity and competitiveness. The focus remains on ensuring the development of a sustainable metals sector, with strategic state investments paving the way for future resiliency and climate ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025