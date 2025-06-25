Historic Launch: India's First Astronaut to the ISS

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made history as the first Indian astronaut to set out for the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Axiom Mission 4. This achievement comes 41 years after Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma's pioneering journey to space in 1984, marking a proud moment for the nation.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, publicly congratulated Group Captain Shukla, emphasizing the mission's historical significance for India. He expressed his hopes for a safe and successful mission on the social media platform X. Gandhi highlighted the continuity of India's space legacy through Shukla's endeavor.

The Union Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the successful launch. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jitendra Singh celebrated this event as a milestone in India's space exploration journey. Singh credited PM Modi's decision to involve the private sector as a catalyst for the sector's growth, forecasting a potential increase to $40-45 billion in the coming decade. Shukla will conduct several scientific experiments designed by Indian institutions during his ISS mission.

