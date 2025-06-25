Gujarat's CM Urges Swift Action on Development Projects

In a decisive move to propel Gujarat's developmental agenda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar, addressing the pace and quality of ongoing state projects. The session gathered key officials, including Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Chief Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, and senior secretaries from nine departments, to evaluate projects exceeding Rs 18,000 crore.

Under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, Gujarat has been touted as a development role model. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of prompt project completions and suggested forming a high-level committee spearheaded by the Chief Secretary. This committee will ensure diligent coordination across departments from inception to conclusion of significant projects.

The Chief Minister directed senior officials to conduct field inspections to maintain consistent oversight of project execution. Detailed discussions covered various sectors, including the progress of deep-sea pipeline projects, infrastructure at new ports, highway expansions, and critical health facilities. The meeting also addressed pivotal housing and power distribution projects, stressing rigorous quality assurance.

