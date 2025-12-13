Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Infrastructure in Caspian Sea

Ukrainian drones have successfully targeted two Russian oil rigs in the Caspian Sea, according to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Friday.

The rigs, Filanovsky and Korchagin, belong to Russia's Lukoil and are situated in Russia's largest oil field in the Caspian Sea. The strike is part of Ukraine's wider campaign to disrupt Russian oil and gas production amidst the ongoing conflict. Initial reports suggest that the attack caused damage to essential equipment, suspending operations temporarily.

Reuters has not been able to verify these claims immediately and has reached out to Lukoil for a comment. The precise launch site of the attack remains unclear, as the Caspian Sea is considerably distant from Ukraine's nearest border. This year, Ukraine has launched numerous drone attacks targeting Russian oil facilities, including refineries in the European part of Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)