Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Infrastructure in Caspian Sea

Ukrainian drones have attacked two Russian oil rigs, Filanovsky and Korchagin, in the Caspian Sea. This marks the first such incident during the ongoing conflict as part of Ukraine's effort to disrupt Russian oil and gas production. The attack damaged critical equipment, temporarily halting operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:36 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Infrastructure in Caspian Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian drones have successfully targeted two Russian oil rigs in the Caspian Sea, according to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Friday.

The rigs, Filanovsky and Korchagin, belong to Russia's Lukoil and are situated in Russia's largest oil field in the Caspian Sea. The strike is part of Ukraine's wider campaign to disrupt Russian oil and gas production amidst the ongoing conflict. Initial reports suggest that the attack caused damage to essential equipment, suspending operations temporarily.

Reuters has not been able to verify these claims immediately and has reached out to Lukoil for a comment. The precise launch site of the attack remains unclear, as the Caspian Sea is considerably distant from Ukraine's nearest border. This year, Ukraine has launched numerous drone attacks targeting Russian oil facilities, including refineries in the European part of Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025