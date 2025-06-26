India's Triumphant Return to Space: Shukla's Historic Axiom Mission 4

In a momentous achievement for India's burgeoning space ambitions, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the second Indian to venture into space as part of the prestigious Axiom Mission 4. After a long hiatus of 41 years since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's historic journey, Shukla's ascent marks a proud resurgence in India's space exploration efforts.

The mission holds substantial scientific importance, with Shukla spearheading pioneering research on diabetes in microgravity conditions at the International Space Station. By investigating the effects of microgravity on the disease, the research aspires to revolutionize diabetes management and potentially uncover novel treatments.

Launched aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, the Ax-4 mission emphasizes international collaboration, featuring astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary. Over a 14-day period, the crew will conduct numerous scientific studies, utilizing advanced spacesuit technology to facilitate cutting-edge discovery and innovation in space exploration.

