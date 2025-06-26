Left Menu

India's Triumphant Return to Space: Shukla's Historic Axiom Mission 4

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a pivotal member of Axiom Mission 4, has etched his name in history as India's second astronaut in space, after a 41-year gap. His mission is slated to conduct groundbreaking diabetes research in microgravity, marking a significant leap for India's human space program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:14 IST
Space Expert Vinoy Krishna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous achievement for India's burgeoning space ambitions, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the second Indian to venture into space as part of the prestigious Axiom Mission 4. After a long hiatus of 41 years since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's historic journey, Shukla's ascent marks a proud resurgence in India's space exploration efforts.

The mission holds substantial scientific importance, with Shukla spearheading pioneering research on diabetes in microgravity conditions at the International Space Station. By investigating the effects of microgravity on the disease, the research aspires to revolutionize diabetes management and potentially uncover novel treatments.

Launched aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, the Ax-4 mission emphasizes international collaboration, featuring astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary. Over a 14-day period, the crew will conduct numerous scientific studies, utilizing advanced spacesuit technology to facilitate cutting-edge discovery and innovation in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

