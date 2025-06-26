Left Menu

India's New Frontier: Turning Rice into Fuel

India is redirecting excess rice stock to ethanol production to manage record inventories. As a top rice exporter, it blends ethanol with gasoline, reaching near 20% in 2023. This strategic shift follows eased rice export restrictions, aiming to optimize the use of surplus rice stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:10 IST
India's New Frontier: Turning Rice into Fuel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is channeling a record volume of its rice stocks toward ethanol production, aiming to address burgeoning inventories that could increase with the forthcoming harvest. This approach marks a shift from past shortages that led to export restrictions, reflecting a strategic move in response to an extraordinary surplus.

Transforming more rice into ethanol helps manage the stocks while keeping India's ethanol blending program aligned with its goals, despite diminished supplies of traditional feedstock sugarcane. The country recently lifted export limitations that previously curtailed rice distribution due to subpar weather conditions, but abundant monsoon rains are anticipated to yield a bountiful crop this season.

With the Food Corporation of India allocating a historic 5.2 million metric tons of rice for ethanol, equivalent to nearly 9% of global rice shipments for the 2024/25 marketing year, priorities are shifting. India's ethanol blending goal of 20% by 2025/26 is nearly met, spurred by its liberal use of available rice. Continuing strong export activities may also impact global rice dynamics, challenging competitors like Thailand and Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025