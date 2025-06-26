Art Against Addiction: Sand Sculptures Fight Drug Abuse

Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a compelling sand sculpture on Puri beach, Odisha, to commemorate International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The artwork featured the message 'Say NO to addiction, YES to life,' emphasizing the destructive impact of drugs on individuals.

Pattnaik highlighted the state's 'Nisha Nuhin Jeevan' (Life Without Addiction) campaign, focusing on educating the public about substance abuse risks. Speaking to ANI, Pattnaik asserted the role of art in spreading awareness, showcasing how drugs harm the body and advocating for a drug-free life.

As the world marks International Day against Drug Abuse, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, reiterated the detrimental effects of drug consumption on individuals, families, and society. Committed to a drug-free Uttarakhand, he stressed the importance of collective participation and urged society to promote awareness against drug addiction.

The United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed since 1989 on June 26, aims to raise awareness about the harms of drug use and combat illegal drug trade. This date commemorates Lin Zexu's efforts against the opium trade in China, and this year's theme is 'The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention.'

