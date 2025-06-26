Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Security with Innovative Patrol Vessel 'Adamya'

'Adamya', the first Fast Patrol Vessel in the 08 FPV Project, was inducted into the Indian Coast Guard, marking a significant achievement in India's shipbuilding capabilities under the 'Make in India' initiative. This vessel boasts indigenous technology, enhancing maritime operations, law enforcement, and coastal protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:05 IST
First Fast Patrol Vessel 'Adamya' inducted into Indian Coast Guard (Source- Indian Coast Guard) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement for India's maritime security and indigenous shipbuilding efforts, the Indian Coast Guard recently inducted Yard 1271 'Adamya', a Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) built entirely by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). This induction represents a key moment in the 08 FPV Project, underlining India's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India.

Featuring more than 60% indigenous content, 'Adamya' marks the success of the 'Make in India' initiative in the defense sector. The vessel is a pioneer in the ICG fleet with its Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPPs) and locally developed gearboxes, offering improved maneuverability and operational adaptability, making it a standout in terms of performance at sea.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology such as a 30mm CRN-91 gun, 12.7mm stabilized remote-control guns, and integrated systems, 'Adamya' enhances the Indian Coast Guard's ability to conduct precise and efficient operations across India's maritime territory. It strengthens coastal security and highlights India's growing maritime capability.

The launch of 'Adamya' follows the ceremonial introduction of 'Achal', another FPV from the same series, underscoring Goa Shipyard Ltd's role in bolstering the Indian Coast Guard's fleet with vessels that feature a majority of India-sourced components and advanced propulsion systems.

Together, these Fast Patrol Vessels fortify India's maritime security framework, enabling rapid responses to various duties, including law enforcement, surveillance, and rescue operations within India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

