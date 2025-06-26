Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Security with Innovative Patrol Vessel 'Adamya'

In a significant achievement for India's maritime security and indigenous shipbuilding efforts, the Indian Coast Guard recently inducted Yard 1271 'Adamya', a Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) built entirely by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). This induction represents a key moment in the 08 FPV Project, underlining India's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India.

Featuring more than 60% indigenous content, 'Adamya' marks the success of the 'Make in India' initiative in the defense sector. The vessel is a pioneer in the ICG fleet with its Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPPs) and locally developed gearboxes, offering improved maneuverability and operational adaptability, making it a standout in terms of performance at sea.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology such as a 30mm CRN-91 gun, 12.7mm stabilized remote-control guns, and integrated systems, 'Adamya' enhances the Indian Coast Guard's ability to conduct precise and efficient operations across India's maritime territory. It strengthens coastal security and highlights India's growing maritime capability.

The launch of 'Adamya' follows the ceremonial introduction of 'Achal', another FPV from the same series, underscoring Goa Shipyard Ltd's role in bolstering the Indian Coast Guard's fleet with vessels that feature a majority of India-sourced components and advanced propulsion systems.

Together, these Fast Patrol Vessels fortify India's maritime security framework, enabling rapid responses to various duties, including law enforcement, surveillance, and rescue operations within India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

