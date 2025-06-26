ECI Launches Cleanup Drive: 345 Inactive Political Parties Set for Delisting
The Election Commission of India is set to delist 345 inactive political parties as part of an initiative to streamline the political system. These parties, inactive since 2019, have been targeted for failing to meet necessitated electoral participation, aiming to preserve the integrity of democratic processes.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is launching a significant reform initiative by delisting 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) that have been inactive for the last six years.
This decision addresses the over 2,800 RUPPs currently registered, focusing on those failing to meet essential criteria, such as election participation.
In the first phase of this cleanup, state and Union Territory Chief Electoral Officers will issue show-cause notices, ensuring parties receive fair hearings before final delisting, underscoring efforts to protect India's democratic integrity.
