ECI Launches Cleanup Drive: 345 Inactive Political Parties Set for Delisting

The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is launching a significant reform initiative by delisting 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) that have been inactive for the last six years.

This decision addresses the over 2,800 RUPPs currently registered, focusing on those failing to meet essential criteria, such as election participation.

In the first phase of this cleanup, state and Union Territory Chief Electoral Officers will issue show-cause notices, ensuring parties receive fair hearings before final delisting, underscoring efforts to protect India's democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)