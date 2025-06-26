Historic Axiom Mission: An Indian's Journey to the ISS

The family of Axiom Mission 4 pilot, Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a celebratory gathering in Lucknow. This meeting marks Shukla's significant achievement as the first Indian to reach the International Space Station since 1984.

Earlier in the day, emotional scenes unfolded at Shukla's former school in Lucknow where his family and friends gathered to watch the live telecast of the Axiom-4 spacecraft docking at the ISS. Shukla's mother, visibly moved, expressed her pride and emotional excitement during this historic moment.

Ahead of the spaceship docking, Shukla's father shared his immense pride while preparing to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Ax-4 mission aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft successfully docked at the ISS, marking a milestone in international collaboration, with astronauts from Europe and India on board.

As part of the mission's objectives, the astronauts plan to conduct a series of scientific and commercial activities during their two-week stay at the ISS. Describing the launch as 'magical,' Shukla praised the teamwork that made this extraordinary journey possible.

The Axiom Mission 4, SpaceX's latest venture, includes research-intensive tasks in collaboration with NASA and ISRO, focusing on topics like muscle regeneration and the growth of microalgae in microgravity conditions.

