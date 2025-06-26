Left Menu

Bank of India Plans Major Infrastructure Investment

The state-owned Bank of India announced plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore via bonds during the current fiscal year to fund infrastructure projects. These bonds, exempt from certain regulatory requirements, are favored over other bond types for better pricing and deployment in development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:57 IST
Bank of India Plans Major Infrastructure Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) announced on Thursday its intention to raise Rs 20,000 crore through bond issuance this fiscal year to support infrastructure projects.

The board has given its nod for issuing long-term infrastructure bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore by 2025-26, according to a regulatory filing.

Major banks like SBI have been securing funds through such bonds to specifically further infrastructure development projects, benefiting from exemptions from CRR and SLR, thus allowing full deployment of proceeds for lending activities.

Preference for infrastructure bonds has grown over AT-1 and Tier-2 bonds due to more favorable pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025