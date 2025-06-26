Left Menu

Roadside Oasis: Transforming Expressway Life for India's Truckers

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Wayside Amenity Stations, initiated by NHAI, are revolutionizing the travel experience for long-distance truck drivers. These driver-centric stations offer essential facilities such as rest areas, dining, and refueling, significantly enhancing comfort, safety, and convenience for India's highway heroes.

So far, nearly 21 such stations have been built on the expressway, with four already operational. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is setting new standards in eco-sensitive and commuter-friendly travel. To address the challenges faced by long-distance truck drivers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched driver-centric Wayside Amenity Stations.

Currently, 21 such stations have been established, with four already operational. These stations offer more than rest; they provide comfort and security for drivers navigating the highways day and night. Near Dausa in Rajasthan, the 'Apna Ghar' facility, managed by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), replicates a home-like environment, featuring truck parking, clean restrooms, self-cooking kitchens, and free Wi-Fi for Rs 112 (with GST).

Radha Mohan, Business Manager at IOCL, emphasizes the upgraded services from previous 'Swagat' outlets. With amenities like air conditioning, washing machines, TVs, and affordable meals, drivers can rejuvenate safely. Booking is streamlined via the 'Apna Ghar' app, ensuring easy access to services aimed at reducing driver fatigue and enhancing road safety.

These stations go beyond basics, offering fuel, dining options, EV charging, and even play areas for children, integrating all needs under one roof. NHAI's initiative represents a crucial step towards safer highways and dignified travel for India's truck drivers. (ANI)

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

