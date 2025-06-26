Himachal Braces for Deluge: IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised an orange alert for multiple regions in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall starting June 29. The alert comes with advice for potential flash floods, increasing river levels, and landslides across several districts.

Speaking with ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist at the IMD Shimla Centre, noted that widespread rain has been recorded over the past 24 hours, with Palampur experiencing the highest rainfall at 76 mm. With Sirmaur seeing moderate rainfall of 55 mm, caution is urged, especially around rivers and streams.

Sharma highlighted expectations of continued rainfall on June 26-27, with isolated heavy spells likely in Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu. While a brief respite is forecasted for June 28, intense rains are set to resume by June 29-30, with an orange alert in effect for Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

The IMD advises residents and tourists to avoid vulnerable areas and stay informed via SMS updates sent to the State Disaster Management Authority and other agencies. The monsoon's full onset suggests landslide risks, with locals and visitors warned to stay clear of water bodies and steep slopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)