Sikkim Transitions to Digital Permits for Foreign Tourists

The Sikkim government has embraced technological advancement by mandating digital permits for foreign nationals visiting restricted areas within the state. This shift to online permit clearance is in response to directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

In an official release, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation announced that physical Protected Area Permits (PAP) and Restricted Area Permits (RAP) are now obsolete for foreign tourists.

The updated guidelines specify that foreign tourists can visit designated spots such as Tsomgo Lake, Yumthang Valley, and Zero Point, after obtaining necessary approval through an online permit system—streamlining the process and bolstering national security compliance.

