Left Menu

Sikkim Transitions to Digital Permits for Foreign Tourists

The government of Sikkim, in alignment with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has moved to digitalize the permit process for foreign nationals visiting restricted areas. The change is aimed at enhancing security and streamlining processes, making online permits mandatory for visiting specific tourist attractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:10 IST
Sikkim Transitions to Digital Permits for Foreign Tourists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government has embraced technological advancement by mandating digital permits for foreign nationals visiting restricted areas within the state. This shift to online permit clearance is in response to directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

In an official release, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation announced that physical Protected Area Permits (PAP) and Restricted Area Permits (RAP) are now obsolete for foreign tourists.

The updated guidelines specify that foreign tourists can visit designated spots such as Tsomgo Lake, Yumthang Valley, and Zero Point, after obtaining necessary approval through an online permit system—streamlining the process and bolstering national security compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Equities Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipations

Global Equities Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipations

 Global
2
Traffic Volunteer Caught in Viral Bribery Scandal in Shillong

Traffic Volunteer Caught in Viral Bribery Scandal in Shillong

 India
3
Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

 Global
4
Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026