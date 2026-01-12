Left Menu

Bus Accident Injures South Korean Tourists in Chanakyapuri

A bus accident in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, left over a dozen South Korean tourists with minor injuries. The tourist bus, carrying 15 passengers, collided with a stationary bus when the driver experienced a medical emergency. Injured passengers were hospitalized, and an investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 12-01-2026 17:28 IST
Bus Accident Injures South Korean Tourists in Chanakyapuri
  • Country:
  • India

A bus accident occurred in the Chanakyapuri area of Delhi on Monday afternoon, resulting in minor injuries for more than a dozen South Korean tourists, according to local police reports.

The accident happened around 1 pm when the tourist bus, with approximately 15 passengers on board, collided with a stationary bus. Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus driver's medical emergency led to him losing control of the vehicle.

Injured tourists, all South Korean nationals, were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

