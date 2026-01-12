Bus Accident Injures South Korean Tourists in Chanakyapuri
A bus accident in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, left over a dozen South Korean tourists with minor injuries. The tourist bus, carrying 15 passengers, collided with a stationary bus when the driver experienced a medical emergency. Injured passengers were hospitalized, and an investigation is ongoing.
A bus accident occurred in the Chanakyapuri area of Delhi on Monday afternoon, resulting in minor injuries for more than a dozen South Korean tourists, according to local police reports.
The accident happened around 1 pm when the tourist bus, with approximately 15 passengers on board, collided with a stationary bus. Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus driver's medical emergency led to him losing control of the vehicle.
Injured tourists, all South Korean nationals, were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.
