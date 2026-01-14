Heroic Rescue: Missing Tourists Found Safe in Sub-Zero Ladakh

In a dramatic turn of events, four tourists from Uttar Pradesh, who disappeared during a trip to Pangong Lake, have been successfully rescued in Ladakh, according to police officials.

The tourists, namely Yash Mittal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jaiveer Chaudhary, and Shadanshu Faujdar, were reported missing after their families lost contact with them. A coordinated police search operation led to their discovery, stranded in sub-zero temperatures.

Having mistakenly followed a closed road, they were found sheltering in a hut, a significant distance from their malfunctioning vehicle. The tourists were in stable condition and will be reunited with their families in Leh soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)