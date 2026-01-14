Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Missing Tourists Found Safe in Sub-Zero Ladakh

Four tourists from Uttar Pradesh, missing during a trip to Pangong Lake in Ladakh, have been safely rescued. They were found in a hut after getting stranded due to snowy conditions. The tourists, using their vehicle's heater for two nights, were discovered in stable condition by a coordinated police operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 14-01-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 08:51 IST
Heroic Rescue: Missing Tourists Found Safe in Sub-Zero Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, four tourists from Uttar Pradesh, who disappeared during a trip to Pangong Lake, have been successfully rescued in Ladakh, according to police officials.

The tourists, namely Yash Mittal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jaiveer Chaudhary, and Shadanshu Faujdar, were reported missing after their families lost contact with them. A coordinated police search operation led to their discovery, stranded in sub-zero temperatures.

Having mistakenly followed a closed road, they were found sheltering in a hut, a significant distance from their malfunctioning vehicle. The tourists were in stable condition and will be reunited with their families in Leh soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Risky Assets Set to Ride the AI Wave in 2026, Says Standard Chartered

Risky Assets Set to Ride the AI Wave in 2026, Says Standard Chartered

 India
2
Bangladesh Suspends Visa on Arrival Amid Election Preparations

Bangladesh Suspends Visa on Arrival Amid Election Preparations

 Bangladesh
3
Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival: Celebrating Self-Reliance and Community Unity

Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival: Celebrating Self-Reliance and Community Unity

 India
4
CPI Leaders Protest PPP Policy in Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges

CPI Leaders Protest PPP Policy in Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026