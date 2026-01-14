Heroic Rescue: Missing Tourists Found Safe in Sub-Zero Ladakh
Four tourists from Uttar Pradesh, missing during a trip to Pangong Lake in Ladakh, have been safely rescued. They were found in a hut after getting stranded due to snowy conditions. The tourists, using their vehicle's heater for two nights, were discovered in stable condition by a coordinated police operation.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, four tourists from Uttar Pradesh, who disappeared during a trip to Pangong Lake, have been successfully rescued in Ladakh, according to police officials.
The tourists, namely Yash Mittal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jaiveer Chaudhary, and Shadanshu Faujdar, were reported missing after their families lost contact with them. A coordinated police search operation led to their discovery, stranded in sub-zero temperatures.
Having mistakenly followed a closed road, they were found sheltering in a hut, a significant distance from their malfunctioning vehicle. The tourists were in stable condition and will be reunited with their families in Leh soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Switzerland Sail Grand Prix Sets Sail for 2026 Return on Lake Geneva
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death
Police Officers Suspended Over Sand Mining Lapses in Tonk
Nuh Police Nab Cow Smugglers: A Bold Expressway Bust
Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence