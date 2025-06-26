Left Menu

Tata Power Eyes Expansion in Maharashtra's Electricity Distribution

Tata Power has applied to distribute electricity in Maharashtra, targeting growth regions beyond Mumbai. The application to MERC covers areas like Pune and Nashik. This move follows amendments to the Electricity Act allowing private companies entry, despite high investment costs. A public consultation process is underway.

Updated: 26-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power has taken a strategic step to widen its electricity distribution network beyond the bustling metropolis of Mumbai by applying to serve various regions across Maharashtra. The application, submitted to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), marks a significant attempt to penetrate high-growth areas such as Pune, Sambhaji Nagar, and Nashik.

This initiative is part of a broader plan catalyzed by amendments to the Electricity Act that has paved the way for private distribution companies to foray into newer markets despite the substantial investments required for infrastructure development. These amendments have encouraged Tata Power, along with competitors like Adani Group, to seize opportunities in electricity distribution.

A public notice has been issued inviting feedback from citizens, a mandated step in the licensing process, following which public hearings will be conducted. Other major players like Torrent Power and Adani are also in the running, with their hearings slated for July 22. The outcome of these applications could redefine the electricity distribution landscape in Maharashtra.

