Gridlock on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Weekend Rush and Repairs Cause Major Delays

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway experienced significant traffic congestion on a Thursday morning due to weekend rush and lane repairs, but normal flow resumed by afternoon. Authorities took measures to manage the congestion, including blocking sections of the Mumbai-bound lane. This comes two weeks after a separate traffic disruption involving an overturned gas container.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw a heavy build-up of traffic Thursday morning, primarily due to increased vehicular movement ahead of the weekend and ongoing repair work. According to officials, the Pune- and Mumbai-bound lanes slowed significantly until improvements were made by the afternoon.

The congestion was attributed to the upcoming holiday and weekend, with repair work further exacerbating the situation. To manage the traffic, authorities implemented three blocks on the Mumbai-bound lane to alleviate pressure on the Pune side.

These interventions helped restore normal traffic flow by afternoon, a relief for commuters who faced a significant jam two weeks earlier due to an overturned container carrying propylene gas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

