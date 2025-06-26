Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh to Roll Out Comprehensive Palliative Care Initiative

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled plans for a state-wide palliative care campaign targeting the elderly. The initiative will involve ASHA workers and health officers identifying beneficiaries for home-based care, and 49 new dialysis centers are set to be established with a budget of Rs 41.62 crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:13 IST
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presiding over a meeting of the Health Department. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive move to cater to the healthcare needs of the elderly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a comprehensive palliative care initiative during a Health Department meeting on Thursday. The program is designed to deliver doorstep medical services, emphasizing home-based healthcare for senior citizens.

ASHA workers and Community Health Officers (CHOs) are tasked with identifying eligible beneficiaries, who will be visited by a team, including a medical officer and a physiotherapist from Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan, to craft tailored treatment plans. The process of identification and planning is scheduled to complete within three months of the launch.

The Chief Minister also reviewed existing health schemes like Himcare and Ayushman Bharat, instructing seamless integration with the Him Parivar number. Additionally, 49 new dialysis centers will be established, costing Rs 41.62 crores. Senior health department officials were present to discuss these developments further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

