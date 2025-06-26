Left Menu

Mission Drug Free India: A National Battle Against Substance Abuse

The Commissionerate of Customs in Kochi raises awareness among school children as part of International Day against Drug Abuse. With the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction in place, significant efforts are focused on reducing substance abuse through education, counselling, and rehabilitation. Key initiatives like NMBA aim to foster a drug-free future.

Shaikh Khader Rahaman, Chief Commissioner, Central Tax, Central Excise and Customs, Thiruvananthapuram Zone, inaugurates the function (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an initiative commemorating the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) in Kochi launched an awareness campaign under 'Mission Drug Free India'. Chief Commissioner Shaikh Khader Rahaman and Commissioner T Tiju spearheaded the event at Govt. Higher Secondary School for Girls in Ernakulam.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment introduced the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) in 2018, charting a comprehensive strategy to counter substance abuse until 2025. This plan focuses on preventive education, awareness, counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation, with insights from India's first national survey on substance abuse conducted by the NDDTC at AIIMS.

The findings identify alcohol as the most consumed psychoactive substance, impacting over 16 crore people, with more than 5.7 crore in urgent need of treatment. Cannabis and opioids follow, with significant numbers grappling with dependency. The alarming prevalence of drug injection and inhalant use among youths raises further concerns. The government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan expands this fight, originally targeting high-risk districts but now nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

