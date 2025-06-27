U.S.-Africa Trade Relations at Crossroads

During a press conference at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, U.S. Ambassador Troy Fitrell countered claims of biased U.S. trade practices amid discussions of forthcoming tariff reforms and visa restrictions.

As African leaders voiced concern over new tariffs potentially stifling key exports, ongoing negotiations aim to revitalize the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), providing continued duty-free access to American markets.

Fitrell emphasized the strategic importance of the Lobito Corridor railway project, highlighting the collaborative framework for regional prosperity while Angolan President João Lourenço advocated shifting from aid to investment-driven economic partnerships.

