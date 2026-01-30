IFC Makes First Venture Capital Investment in Morocco’s Real Estate Tech Sector

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has made its first-ever venture capital equity investment in Morocco, backing fast-growing property technology company Yakeey in a landmark Series A funding round.

The investment marks a major step in IFC’s efforts to support Morocco’s digital economy and expand access to formal housing finance by modernising how real estate is valued, financed and transacted.

Yakeey has raised US$15 million in the Series A round from a mix of international and local investors, including IFC, Beltone Venture Capital, Enza Capital and CDG Invest through its 212Founders programme. The funding will be used to scale Yakeey’s digital platform, launch new products, deepen partnerships with financial institutions and expand its nationwide agent network.

Yakeey’s platform brings together property search, valuation, brokerage and financing into a single end-to-end transaction infrastructure. By reducing information gaps and improving access to reliable data and credit, the platform aims to lower transaction costs, shorten approval timelines and expand housing finance options for households and small investors.

As adoption grows, Yakeey’s digital “rails” are expected to improve price transparency, market liquidity and trust across Morocco’s real estate sector—an industry with strong growth potential but long challenged by fragmented services, financing bottlenecks and limited visibility on pricing.

IFC Global Director for Private Equity and Venture Capital Farid Fezoua said the investment reflects IFC’s ambition to support Morocco’s technology ecosystem and unlock new models for inclusive growth.

He said digitising the real estate value chain will help expand access to housing and finance while catalysing job creation, particularly through Yakeey’s growing YakeeyPro network of more than 800 independent agents, nearly half of whom are women.

Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Karim Beqqali, Yakeey currently operates in Morocco and plans to use the new capital to further develop its technology and scale collaboration with banks and financial institutions. The company is also Morocco’s only provider of Instant Buying (iBuying), offering sellers a fast, guaranteed sale at a transparent price through direct purchase agreements with Umnia Bank.

Mr Beqqali said the funding validates Yakeey’s core vision of making real estate more accessible, transparent and efficient, while empowering professionals across the sector.

He said the company’s goal is not to replicate traditional property portals, but to build a genuine transactional infrastructure that integrates transactions, financing and data into a single ecosystem—positioning Yakeey as a trusted intermediary across the real estate value chain.

The investment builds on IFC’s long-standing engagement in Morocco. Over more than six decades, IFC has supported the country’s private sector across industries including small business, manufacturing, agribusiness, infrastructure and finance. In the past two years alone, IFC has invested and mobilised more than US$2 billion in Morocco to support sustainable economic development.