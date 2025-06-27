Left Menu

Unlock Investment Potential with Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund

Bajaj Finserv AMC announces its Small Cap Fund, aimed at leveraging the potential of small cap investments through a balanced strategy of growth, quality, and value. The New Fund Offer runs from June 27 to July 11, 2025, providing an opportunity to invest in promising market segments.

Investors often misunderstand risk, perceiving it as something to avoid. However, in the world of investing, risk is the fuel that powers substantial long-term returns. Bajaj Finserv AMC has launched its Small Cap Fund, emphasizing that successful investing isn't merely about size; it's about assessing risk and embracing quality, governance, and sustainable growth.

The newly announced Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund offers a 3-in-1 advantage, highlighting companies with a unique competitive edge, high scalability potential, and those trading below intrinsic value. Running from June 27 to July 11, 2025, the New Fund Offer gives investors the chance to buy at a set price of Rs. 10 per unit, making it an enticing option amid declining small cap prices.

Small cap funds, which include businesses ranked beyond the 251st market capitalization slot, present higher growth potential. Bajaj Finserv's differentiated investment approach, backed by a seasoned team, promises a thoughtful selection process. Through systematic investments, such as SIPs, investors can mitigate volatility while nurturing long-term financial growth.

