Majestic Rath Yatra: A Journey of Faith and Tradition

In a vibrant display of tradition, the erstwhile King of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, ceremoniously swept the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with a golden broom during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. This ritual, known as Chhera Pahanra, marks the beginning of the deities' solemn journey to the Gundicha Temple.

Simultaneously, in various parts of India, the spirit of the Rath Yatra resonated widely. In Chhattisgarh, Governor Ramen Deka extended his heartfelt greetings. Meanwhile, West Bengal witnessed a historic moment as the first-ever Rath Yatra commenced at the Lord Jagannath temple in Digha.

ISCKON Dwarka became a hub of celebration, arranging the second-largest Rath Yatra in India. The event featured a uniquely designed chariot adorned with 108 varieties of mangoes and included the distribution of an impressive 11,000 kg of mangoes. Devotees gathered to pull the chariot, participating in the festivities at ISKCON Dwarka.

The Rath Yatra draws an enormous crowd, particularly in Puri, where devotees tug the grand chariots of the revered deities to the Gundicha Temple, a tradition steeped in centuries of spiritual significance. Traffic management remains a critical task as countless devotees throng the venue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared warm wishes, marking the occasion with a message of hope and prosperity for the nation. On his 'X' platform, he wrote, "On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!"