Innovating Agriculture: The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan affirmed on Friday that the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is a strategic initiative aimed at transforming the agricultural landscape and supporting farmers.

Chouhan, speaking at the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Varanasi, praised the nationwide initiative's success, emphasizing the need for high-quality food production and accessibility for farmers.

He highlighted areas such as genome editing and organic farming as pivotal, while stressing the importance of safeguarding farmers from subpar agricultural products and fostering departmental coordination.

