Innovating Agriculture: The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasizes the importance of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in transforming Indian farming through scientific advancement. Key focus areas include genome editing, seed treatment, and organic farming. The strategy also targets the production of exportable crops and protecting farmers from substandard agricultural inputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan affirmed on Friday that the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is a strategic initiative aimed at transforming the agricultural landscape and supporting farmers.

Chouhan, speaking at the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Varanasi, praised the nationwide initiative's success, emphasizing the need for high-quality food production and accessibility for farmers.

He highlighted areas such as genome editing and organic farming as pivotal, while stressing the importance of safeguarding farmers from subpar agricultural products and fostering departmental coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

