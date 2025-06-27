Vice President Dhankhar Inspires Uttarakhand's Youth on Nation's Progress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Haldwani, Nainital, on Friday. During Dhankhar's three-day visit to the state, the Chief Minister gifted him local products.

The Vice President addressed the 156th Founders' Day at Sherwood College, Nainital, urging students to aim beyond personal success, and commit to societal and national goals. He called for a spirit of 'Nation always first', highlighting the importance of nationalism in a country with a rich civilizational depth like India.

Dhankhar emphasized the need for accessible and affordable quality education as a democratic foundation. He cautioned parents against imposing ambitions on children, stressing its potential impact on future scientific and innovative prowess. Highlighting India's advancements in infrastructure and economy, he encouraged students to contribute towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat', envisioning it as a destination rather than a dream.