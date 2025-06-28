Operation Sindhu: Safe Return of Kashmiri Students Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) expressed profound gratitude in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This communication extended thanks for the decisive action taken to evacuate over 1,300 Kashmiri students from Iran amidst escalating hostilities with Israel.

The students faced grave psychological distress, trapped in conflict zones across Iranian cities like Tehran and Shiraz. Families, gripped by fear, spent countless sleepless nights until relief came through the government's swift evacuation efforts. The safe return brought emotional peace to anxious families across the Kashmir Valley.

Operation Ganga saw the evacuation on 19 special flights, ensuring students' safety. The Indian government's commitment was evident as they prioritized student welfare and coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, which facilitated ground-level operations with the Indian Embassy in Iran for seamless evacuation and documentation processing.