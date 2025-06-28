Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: Safe Return of Kashmiri Students Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Minister Jaishankar for evacuating 1,300 Kashmiri students from conflict-hit Iran. This swift action relieved families in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring students’ safety amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, demonstrating India's commitment to citizen welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:30 IST
Operation Sindhu: Safe Return of Kashmiri Students Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (Photo/@JKSTUDENTSASSO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) expressed profound gratitude in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This communication extended thanks for the decisive action taken to evacuate over 1,300 Kashmiri students from Iran amidst escalating hostilities with Israel.

The students faced grave psychological distress, trapped in conflict zones across Iranian cities like Tehran and Shiraz. Families, gripped by fear, spent countless sleepless nights until relief came through the government's swift evacuation efforts. The safe return brought emotional peace to anxious families across the Kashmir Valley.

Operation Ganga saw the evacuation on 19 special flights, ensuring students' safety. The Indian government's commitment was evident as they prioritized student welfare and coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, which facilitated ground-level operations with the Indian Embassy in Iran for seamless evacuation and documentation processing.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025