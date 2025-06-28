Chhattisgarh Agri-Horti Expo Launches: Paving New Roads for Farmers
In the heart of Jashpur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the Agri-Horti Expo and Buyer-Seller Conference, a two-day event focusing on empowering farmers through direct engagements with major agricultural companies. The initiative aims at enhancing farmers' income by eliminating middlemen and introducing advanced farming technologies.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai virtually opened a groundbreaking two-day event, the Agri-Horti Expo and Buyer-Seller Conference, in Jashpur. Under the Krishi Kranti Abhiyan, this initiative is hailed as a significant milestone for local farmers, aiming to advance agricultural practices and boost their income.
The conference, featuring major agri-product companies such as Jio Mart Retail and Dehat, provides an opportunity for farmers to negotiate crop sale agreements without middlemen. This new system promises fair pricing for farmers' produce.
The event also emphasizes innovation, with leaders from organizations like NABARD and APEDA set to brief attendees on advanced agricultural technologies and organic product certification. Through this expo, farmers can explore innovative farming methods and potential buyer partnerships, along with showcasing their crop quality through organized exhibitions.
