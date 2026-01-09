India and Fiji Deepen Agritech and Food Security Partnership, Signal New Opportunities in Digital Agriculture

India and Fiji have agreed to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in agriculture and food security, with a strong focus on technology transfer, digital agriculture, research collaboration and capacity building, following high-level talks held today at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with Mr Tomasi Tunabuna, Fiji’s Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, where both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and outlined a forward-looking roadmap to address shared challenges around food security, climate resilience and sustainable farming systems.

Agriculture as a Strategic Pillar of Cooperation

Minister Chouhan highlighted India’s long-standing historical and cultural ties with Fiji, underscoring agriculture as a natural and strategic area for deeper engagement.

“India and Fiji share a common understanding of the critical role agriculture plays in food security, livelihoods and economic resilience,” the Minister said, noting the growing importance of innovation-led solutions for smallholder farmers.

Five-Year Extension and Joint Working Group Agreed

Both countries agreed to extend the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation for another five years and to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to drive implementation, monitor progress and accelerate outcomes.

The JWG will serve as a coordination platform for policy alignment, technology deployment and institutional collaboration between the two nations.

Focus Areas: Digital Tools, Small-Scale Machinery and Research Exchange

The discussions identified several priority areas for collaboration, including:

Digital agriculture tools for farm management, productivity and climate adaptation

Technology sharing in small-scale and appropriate farm machinery

Training and capacity-building programmes for farmers, researchers and extension workers

Student and academic exchanges in agricultural sciences

Strengthening research infrastructure and joint innovation initiatives

Genetic resource exchange and crop improvement programmes

Reducing food loss and waste through data-driven and post-harvest technologies

These initiatives aim to empower smallholder farmers, modernise supply chains and improve resilience in the face of climate variability.

Innovation Diplomacy for Smallholder Farming Systems

The talks reflect a broader shift toward innovation diplomacy, where agricultural cooperation is increasingly shaped by technology, data and sustainability goals.

India’s experience in digital public infrastructure for agriculture, precision farming, agri-advisory platforms and low-cost mechanisation offers scalable solutions well-suited to Fiji’s agricultural landscape.

High-Level Participation Signals Long-Term Commitment

The Fijian delegation included senior leaders from agriculture, waterways, sugar, and multi-ethnic affairs, as well as representatives from the Fiji Sugar Corporation, highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership.

Indian representation included senior officials from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), reinforcing the government’s whole-of-system approach.

Call to Action: Agritech Collaboration Across Borders

The expanded India–Fiji agricultural partnership opens new opportunities for agritech startups, digital farming platforms, research institutions, machinery manufacturers, and climate-smart agriculture innovators to engage in pilot projects, technology transfer and joint research.

Stakeholders are encouraged to explore cross-border collaborations under the forthcoming Joint Working Group framework, leveraging India’s innovation ecosystem and Fiji’s agricultural priorities to co-develop scalable, farmer-centric solutions.

As food security challenges grow more complex and climate-linked, the India–Fiji partnership signals a shared commitment to technology-enabled, sustainable and inclusive agricultural development.