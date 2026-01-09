Left Menu

AI-Powered Precision Farming: Transforming Agriculture in Jharkhand

CDAC will initiate an AI-driven precision agriculture project in Jharkhand to aid micro and small farmers. Using satellite imagery and weather data, the low-cost system intends to optimize resource use, including water and fertilisers, while eliminating the need for expensive sensors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:59 IST
AI-Powered Precision Farming: Transforming Agriculture in Jharkhand
  • India

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is set to launch a pioneering AI-driven precision agriculture pilot project in Jharkhand, aimed at supporting micro and small farmers. By leveraging free satellite imagery and weather data, the initiative seeks to address pressing agricultural challenges economically.

Developed with initial backing from the Department of Science and Technology, the project aims to overcome issues like water scarcity, soil degradation, and inefficient farm inputs. The innovative model eliminates the need for costly physical sensors, depending instead on data from satellite and weather sources to provide targeted advisories.

Incorporating micro-level weather forecasts with a resolution grid for specific advisories, the platform promises precise recommendations on irrigation and nutrient management. The project, although currently Jharkhand-focused, could scale nationally, enhancing yield and resource efficiency while conserving vital water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

