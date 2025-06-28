Left Menu

Indo-Tibetan Seminar Explores Shared Heritage Amid Geopolitical Shifts

The Surya Command of the Indian Army hosted a seminar in Shimla, gathering military personnel, monks, scholars, and civilians to discuss the enduring Indo-Tibetan heritage. The event highlighted cultural, spiritual, and strategic ties, amid evolving geopolitical challenges, with speakers emphasizing the need for dialogue and strategic vigilance.

Indian Army hosts seminar on Indo-Tibetan heritage (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army's Surya Command organized a seminar titled 'Interwoven Roots: Shared Indo-Tibetan Heritage' at the Army Training Command's headquarters in Shimla. The event assembled a diverse group, including Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, civil officials, monks, scholars, and students, to explore the deep civilizational, spiritual, and strategic bonds between India and Tibet.

In his keynote address, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Central Command's GOC-in-C, highlighted the profound Indo-Tibetan connections, emphasizing the seminar's role in contextualizing these relationships within today's geopolitical challenges. He remarked, 'This seminar serves as a platform to delve into the historical, cultural, spiritual, and strategic links that unite India and Tibet, shaping a shared identity.'

Renowned French scholar Claude Arpi discussed Indo-Tibetan relations from historical and political perspectives, noting the complexities of Tibetan spiritual traditions. He addressed sensitive issues like the Dalai Lama's reincarnation and called for efforts to preserve cultural and strategic exchanges to maintain the civilizational ethos nurtured by India and Tibet.

