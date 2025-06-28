Kerala's Zumba Controversy: Dance or Dispute?

The Kerala government's plan to introduce Zumba in schools has ignited controversy. CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and Education Minister V Sivankutty advocate for the program, citing its benefits for mental and physical health.

However, opposition from religious groups poses challenges. Critics argue that Zumba promotes indecency, though officials stress it involves school uniforms, not minimal clothing.

The initiative is part of Kerala's anti-drug campaign, aiming to enhance education through positive activities. The dispute underscores tensions between progressive educational reforms and conservative social values.