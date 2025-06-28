Kerala's Zumba Controversy: Dance or Dispute?
The introduction of Zumba in Kerala schools has sparked a debate, with government officials defending the program as essential for physical and mental health, while certain religious groups criticize it for promoting inappropriate behavior. The initiative aims to deter drug use among students through engaging physical activities.
The Kerala government's plan to introduce Zumba in schools has ignited controversy. CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and Education Minister V Sivankutty advocate for the program, citing its benefits for mental and physical health.
However, opposition from religious groups poses challenges. Critics argue that Zumba promotes indecency, though officials stress it involves school uniforms, not minimal clothing.
The initiative is part of Kerala's anti-drug campaign, aiming to enhance education through positive activities. The dispute underscores tensions between progressive educational reforms and conservative social values.
