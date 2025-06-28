Honoring a Hero: 26th Memorial Day of Capt. Neikezhakuo Kenguruse

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles marked the 26th Memorial Day of Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, a Kargil War hero awarded the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously, with a solemn ceremony at the Kenguruse War Memorial in Nagaland on Saturday. Major General Manish Kumar, SM, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), attended as Chief Guest. Joining the event were the martyr's parents, veterans, ex-servicemen, local dignitaries, and students from various schools.

The tribute began with a wreath-laying by the Chief Guest, followed by the lighting of the Amar Jawan Jyoti. Attendees watched a poignant documentary film highlighting Capt Kenguruse's life and heroic sacrifice. A prayer ceremony was performed in his memory, complemented by a ceremonial march featuring contingents from the 1 Nagaland NCC Battalion, the Fernbrook School Pipe Band, veterans, and the Assam Rifles Pipe Band. Mr. and Mrs. Kenguruse received special recognition for their resilience and the legacy of their son.

During his keynote address, Maj Gen Manish Kumar praised Capt Kenguruse's unparalleled courage and leadership, asserting that his story will inspire generations. As part of extending service to civilian communities, Neiselie Kenguruse launched the 'Capt N Kenguruse, MVC Medical Camp', an initiative by Assam Rifles. The event saw the unveiling of Capt Kenguruse's biography, written by his elder brother Neingutoulie Kenguruse, and concluded with national pride and reverence, underscoring Assam Rifles' dedication to honoring military legends and preserving their legacy.