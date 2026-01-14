Countdown to LA28: Olympic Spirit Rekindled at Historic Ceremony

In a momentous gathering at the LA Memorial Coliseum, the stage was set for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as organizers assembled approximately 300 Olympians and Paralympians for a symbolic lighting of the stadium's Olympic cauldron. This event marked the official countdown to ticket sales for the upcoming games.

Registration for the LA28 ticket draw began on Wednesday, allowing fans to sign up until March 18 for an opportunity to secure a slot to purchase tickets in April. Highlighting the significance of the event, LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman deemed ticket registration a 'major milestone' on the road to the games, with plans to offer at least one million tickets starting at $28.

Amidst the backdrop of this historic launch, local residents in select Southern California and Oklahoma counties will have a presale opportunity. Janet Evans, LA28 Chief Athlete Officer, emphasized the unifying power of the Olympics at the gathering, reinforcing the Games' role as a beacon for global peace and unity.