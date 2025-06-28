Majuli's Organic Red Bao Paddy Lands on Global Plates

In a significant development for the farming community of Majuli, the river island district in Assam has successfully exported its distinctive organic red bao paddy to international markets in Central Asia and Europe. This marks a historic milestone as this unique rice variety enters the global scene, bringing a new ray of hope to local farmers.

This export initiative is spearheaded by the Majuli Agro Organic Farmer Producer Company Limited in collaboration with the Assam Department of Horticulture and Food Processing. Supported by local agricultural departments, the paddy was collected by IVC Agrovet Private Limited for eventual redistribution across India and beyond.

The official export commencement was celebrated at Pokajora Tiniali, with the dispatching of 267 metric tonnes of organic paddy to Mumbai. Free from chemical additives, the rice maintains the ecological purity of Majuli's fertile lands. Dignitaries such as Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam, Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak, and other officials participated in the flag-off, symbolizing a prosperous future for the region's agriculture. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)