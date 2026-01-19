Greenland Gambit: Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Global Markets
The dollar fell as President Trump's Greenland-related tariff threats unsettled investors, prompting a shift to safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc. Major EU states condemned the tariffs as blackmail, while the dollar faced pressure in a broader risk-averse market move.
The dollar took a hit on Monday, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats aimed at Europe. Trump's proposal to impose a 10% tariff from February on several European countries until Greenland is sold to the U.S. left investors shielding their assets by turning to safe-haven currencies.
The euro and sterling initially lost ground but eventually rebounded, leaving the dollar weakened, notably against the yen and Swiss franc. The swift international repudiation by major EU states suggests a growing economic face-off, with countries proposing countermeasures to Trump's import levy threat.
Analysts acknowledge the market's volatile response is reminiscent of past volatility spurred by Trump's trade policies. The U.S. dollar found itself under broad pressure as investors speculate on longer-term impacts and potential diplomatic developments in the coming days.
- READ MORE ON:
- dollar
- Trump
- tariff
- Greenland
- Europe
- safe-haven
- currency
- yen
- Swiss franc
- EU
ALSO READ
A Call for Greenland and the NBA's European Expansion
Tariff Troubles: U.S.-Europe Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets
Europe's Economic Retaliation: A Billion-Euro Tariff Threat to the U.S.
Transatlantic Tensions: European Allies Unite Against US Tariff Threats Over Greenland
European Opposition to US Greenland Annexation