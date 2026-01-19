Greenland Gambit: Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Global Markets

The dollar took a hit on Monday, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats aimed at Europe. Trump's proposal to impose a 10% tariff from February on several European countries until Greenland is sold to the U.S. left investors shielding their assets by turning to safe-haven currencies.

The euro and sterling initially lost ground but eventually rebounded, leaving the dollar weakened, notably against the yen and Swiss franc. The swift international repudiation by major EU states suggests a growing economic face-off, with countries proposing countermeasures to Trump's import levy threat.

Analysts acknowledge the market's volatile response is reminiscent of past volatility spurred by Trump's trade policies. The U.S. dollar found itself under broad pressure as investors speculate on longer-term impacts and potential diplomatic developments in the coming days.