Bihar Accelerates Development with New Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar initiated significant regional development with the inauguration of the six-lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge. This crucial infrastructure connects Patna to Raghopur, promising to invigorate social, economic, and tourism activities while creating investment opportunities and jobs for local youth.

In a statement on social media platform X, CM Kumar emphasized the importance of this bridge, noting its role in facilitating connectivity and broader regional development for Raghopur Diyara and its adjacent areas. He outlined plans for further infrastructure enhancements to support comprehensive growth.

A state government-appointed committee will examine developmental prospects in the region, crafting a detailed work plan for executing planned enhancements. Emphasizing equitable development, the government seeks to ensure consistent progress across all sectors and communities in Bihar. This project culminates a decade-long vision of bolstering connectivity throughout the state under Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)