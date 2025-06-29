Grisly Discoveries in Delhi: Unraveling a Chain of Crimes
A partially burnt body was found near Narela, tied to a murder investigation. The incident follows other violent crimes in Delhi, including a fatal stabbing in Shahdara and the police shootout of a notorious criminal at the Delhi-Haryana border. Police probe continues across multiple cases.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police announced the discovery of a partially burnt 20-year-old man's body near the Narela Bhawana flyover on Sunday, signaling an unsettling murder case in the capital. Dispatched officers were alerted by a 7:30 am call from the local Police Control Room, pinpointing the location behind the Bharat Mata School. A motorcycle, found just 150 meters away, hints further at the grizzly crime scene.
Identified as Kapil Dahiya, also known as Kartik, from Swatantra Nagar, the deceased's murder case adds to Delhi's recent spike in brutal crimes. A prior incident saw 19-year-old Yash stabbed in Shahdara, where police suspect individuals Amaan and Rehan. District DCP Prashant Gautam cited a road rage conflict as the trigger, with efforts to apprehend the duo underway.
In a separate, earlier clash, wanted criminal Romil Vohra was fatally shot by Delhi Police along the Delhi-Haryana border. Despite sustaining injuries, Sub-Inspectors Pravin and Rohan avoided fatalities during the encounter. Vohra, aligned with the notorious Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang, opened fire during his capture attempt—prompting police to return fire in self-defense. Law enforcement remains vigilant as investigations unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
