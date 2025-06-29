RBL Bank Expands Retail Horizons to Boost Profit Margins
RBL Bank plans to boost its net interest margins by focusing on retail assets. It intends to tap higher-yielding assets and enter commercial vehicle and used car financing. The bank aims to expand margins while navigating industry challenges, particularly in tier-II and III cities.
RBL Bank is strategizing to enhance its net interest margins from retail assets by aligning its portfolio towards higher-yielding ventures, according to a senior official.
The private sector bank will introduce commercial vehicle financing and used four-wheeler finance within the next three months as part of this approach.
Despite industry challenges, RBL Bank is confident in widening its margins by 0.21% at the bank level, aiming for 5.1%, with a significant focus on tier-II and III cities.
