RBL Bank Expands Retail Horizons to Boost Profit Margins

RBL Bank is strategizing to enhance its net interest margins from retail assets by aligning its portfolio towards higher-yielding ventures, according to a senior official.

The private sector bank will introduce commercial vehicle financing and used four-wheeler finance within the next three months as part of this approach.

Despite industry challenges, RBL Bank is confident in widening its margins by 0.21% at the bank level, aiming for 5.1%, with a significant focus on tier-II and III cities.

