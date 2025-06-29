Left Menu

RBL Bank Expands Retail Horizons to Boost Profit Margins

RBL Bank plans to boost its net interest margins by focusing on retail assets. It intends to tap higher-yielding assets and enter commercial vehicle and used car financing. The bank aims to expand margins while navigating industry challenges, particularly in tier-II and III cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:11 IST
RBL Bank Expands Retail Horizons to Boost Profit Margins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RBL Bank is strategizing to enhance its net interest margins from retail assets by aligning its portfolio towards higher-yielding ventures, according to a senior official.

The private sector bank will introduce commercial vehicle financing and used four-wheeler finance within the next three months as part of this approach.

Despite industry challenges, RBL Bank is confident in widening its margins by 0.21% at the bank level, aiming for 5.1%, with a significant focus on tier-II and III cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025