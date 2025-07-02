Left Menu

CM Abdullah, Union Min Rajiv Ranjan Singh review J&K's animal husbandry dept work

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:35 IST
Union Minister for Panchayati Raj, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reviewed the working of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department of the Union territory here.

''Chief Minister and Union Minister, Rajiv Ranjan Singh ji (@LalanSingh_1) jointly reviewed the working of Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Department today,'' Abdullah posted on his official X handle.

The Union minister also e-inaugurated the 50,000 litre per day capacity milk plant located at Satwari in Jammu district.

''Chief Minister and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (@LalanSingh_1) today virtually inaugurated 50,000 litres per day Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk Plant set up at Satwari, Jammu,'' the chief minister said in another post.

He said the Union minister interacted with progressive diary farmers who shared their experiences of improved incomes and organised procurement through cooperative societies.

The Union minister also met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

''Glad to have met Hon'ble Union Minister for Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ji at Raj Bhawan Srinagar, today,'' Sinha posted on his X handle.

